Price Target Analysis of Plains Group Holdings, L.P.(NYSE:PAGP): Mueller Water Products Inc(NYSE:MWA)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -64%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plains Group Holdings, L.P. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Plains Group Holdings, L.P. as 5.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is 3.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGP to be 65.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -94.92%. For the next 5 years, Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is expecting Growth of 163.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -242.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plains Group Holdings, L.P., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plains Group Holdings, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.04%, where Monthly Performance is 33.33%, Quarterly performance is 32.96%, 6 Months performance is -20.27% and yearly performance percentage is -45.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MWA to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.67%. For the next 5 years, Mueller Water Products Inc is expecting Growth of 14.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mueller Water Products Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 951.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mueller Water Products Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 8.3%, Quarterly performance is 12.41%, 6 Months performance is 15.92% and yearly performance percentage is 0.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.83% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.