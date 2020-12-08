Investors Catching Stocks Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR): Air Transport Services Group, Inc(NASDAQ:ATSG)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-3.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.86/share and a High Estimate of $2.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. as 41.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is 7.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 159.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 982 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESPR to be -22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.3%. For the next 5 years, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -187.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 624.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -629.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -467.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 5.31%, Quarterly performance is -24.24%, 6 Months performance is -40.1% and yearly performance percentage is -42.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.76%.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Transport Services Group, Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc as 414.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Transport Services Group, Inc is 408.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 421.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 403.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATSG to be -39.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.33%. For the next 5 years, Air Transport Services Group, Inc is expecting Growth of 5.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Transport Services Group, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 476.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Transport Services Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 5.71%, Quarterly performance is 23.67%, 6 Months performance is 29.14% and yearly performance percentage is 28.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.