Revenue Estimates Analysis of Microchip Technology Incorporated(NASDAQ:MCHP): QTS Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:QTS)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.57/share and a High Estimate of $1.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated as 1.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCHP to be 18.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.33%. For the next 5 years, Microchip Technology Incorporated is expecting Growth of 12.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Microchip Technology Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Microchip Technology Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.44%, where Monthly Performance is 27.29%, Quarterly performance is 33.37%, 6 Months performance is 32.98% and yearly performance percentage is 49.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. as 139.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is 137.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QTS to be -8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QTS Realty Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 650.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 474.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QTS Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.25%, where Monthly Performance is -6.73%, Quarterly performance is -6.9%, 6 Months performance is -4.03% and yearly performance percentage is 14.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.