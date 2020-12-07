Revenue Estimates Analysis of LivePerson, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPSN): Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AXDX)

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LivePerson, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. as 98.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LivePerson, Inc. is 97.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPSN to be 92.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, LivePerson, Inc. is expecting Growth of 83.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 76.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LivePerson, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 775.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4630.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -86.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LivePerson, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.01%, where Monthly Performance is -7.65%, Quarterly performance is 7.11%, 6 Months performance is 63.68% and yearly performance percentage is 44.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.52% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. as 4.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is 3.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXDX to be 18%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.82%. For the next 5 years, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.97% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 241.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 275.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.27%, where Monthly Performance is -23.32%, Quarterly performance is -31.42%, 6 Months performance is -22.29% and yearly performance percentage is -51.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.44% and Monthly Volatility of 6.12%.