Price Target Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.(NASDAQ:TSEM): IsoRay, Inc.(NYSE:ISR)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. as 340.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 340 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 340.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 305.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSEM to be 40.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65%. For the next 5 years, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tower Semiconductor Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 407.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.37%, where Monthly Performance is 21.18%, Quarterly performance is 41.3%, 6 Months performance is 26.28% and yearly performance percentage is 14.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IsoRay, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, IsoRay, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IsoRay, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 821.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -61%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IsoRay, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.17%, where Monthly Performance is 9.53%, Quarterly performance is -30.11%, 6 Months performance is -38.58% and yearly performance percentage is -24.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.46% and Monthly Volatility of 7.42%.