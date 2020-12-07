Investors Catching Stocks Ecopetrol S.A.(NYSE:EC): KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY)

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ecopetrol S.A. as 3.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. is 3.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EC to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, Ecopetrol S.A. is expecting Growth of 126.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -79.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ecopetrol S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ecopetrol S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.72%, where Monthly Performance is 32.17%, Quarterly performance is 11.15%, 6 Months performance is -4.6% and yearly performance percentage is -29.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.

KeyCorp (KEY) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KeyCorp and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KeyCorp as 1.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KeyCorp is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEY to be -14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 250%. For the next 5 years, KeyCorp is expecting Growth of 22.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KeyCorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KeyCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 28.55%, Quarterly performance is 25.06%, 6 Months performance is 5.98% and yearly performance percentage is -16.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.