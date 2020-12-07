Earnings Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc.(NYSE:VEEV): Yum China Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:YUMC)

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) will report its next earnings on Dec 01 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. as 379.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. is 366.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 389.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 311.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VEEV to be 25.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, Veeva Systems Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veeva Systems Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 904.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 124.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 87.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veeva Systems Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.71%, where Monthly Performance is -4.46%, Quarterly performance is 0.79%, 6 Months performance is 24.44% and yearly performance percentage is 87.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. as 2.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. is 2.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.03 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YUMC to be -12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 237.5%. For the next 5 years, Yum China Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yum China Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yum China Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.81%, where Monthly Performance is 2.75%, Quarterly performance is 5.46%, 6 Months performance is 10.23% and yearly performance percentage is 26.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.