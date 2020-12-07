Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc.(NASDAQ:URBN): RELX PLC(NYSE:RELX)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) will report its next earnings on Nov 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 73.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Urban Outfitters, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. as 1.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is 1.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for URBN to be -6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 111.45%. For the next 5 years, Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expecting Growth of 905.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -90.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Urban Outfitters, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Urban Outfitters, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.82%, where Monthly Performance is 22.4%, Quarterly performance is 16.84%, 6 Months performance is 33.96% and yearly performance percentage is 12.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.24% and Monthly Volatility of 6.15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RELX PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RELX PLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 769.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 58%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RELX PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.01%, where Monthly Performance is 13.25%, Quarterly performance is 5.3%, 6 Months performance is -1.77% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.99% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.