Analysts showing optimistic trends for VEREIT Inc.(NYSE:VER): RLJ Lodging Trust(NYSE:RLJ)

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VEREIT Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VEREIT Inc. as 285.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VEREIT Inc. is 272.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 299.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 305.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VER to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, VEREIT Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VEREIT Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VEREIT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.09%, where Monthly Performance is 16.46%, Quarterly performance is 9.93%, 6 Months performance is 6.11% and yearly performance percentage is -20.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -61.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.67/share and a High Estimate of $-0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust as 102.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust is 89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 118.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 347.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RLJ to be -165.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -330%. For the next 5 years, RLJ Lodging Trust is expecting Growth of 85.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -148.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RLJ Lodging Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.76%, where Monthly Performance is 63.8%, Quarterly performance is 40%, 6 Months performance is -6.01% and yearly performance percentage is -16.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.92% and Monthly Volatility of 6.53%.