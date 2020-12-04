What do Analysts Say about ServiceSource International, Inc.(NASDAQ:SREV): Allegheny Technologies Incorporated(NYSE:ATI)

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceSource International, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceSource International, Inc. as 45.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceSource International, Inc. is 46.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 49 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 264.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -19.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceSource International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.14%, where Monthly Performance is 18.84%, Quarterly performance is 12.33%, 6 Months performance is -2.38% and yearly performance percentage is 7.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.12% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated as 609.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is 585 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 631 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.02 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.79%, where Monthly Performance is 54.59%, Quarterly performance is 76.22%, 6 Months performance is 27.7% and yearly performance percentage is -32.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.40%.