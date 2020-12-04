What are analysts Suggestions on Puma Biotechnology Inc(NASDAQ:PBYI): Federal Realty Investment Trust(NYSE:FRT)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -102.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Puma Biotechnology Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Puma Biotechnology Inc as 53.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc is 50.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 62.9 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Puma Biotechnology Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 583.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -451.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -56.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Puma Biotechnology Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.77%, where Monthly Performance is 52.96%, Quarterly performance is 25.44%, 6 Months performance is 14.22% and yearly performance percentage is 35.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.91% and Monthly Volatility of 7.78%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust as 213.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 206.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 221.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRT to be -25.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Federal Realty Investment Trust is expecting Growth of 9.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 848.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 21.54%, Quarterly performance is 11.49%, 6 Months performance is -8.15% and yearly performance percentage is -29.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.33%.