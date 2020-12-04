what are Analysts report about SLM Corporation(NASDAQ:SLM): My Size, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYSZ)

SLM Corporation (SLM) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 487.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SLM Corporation as 370.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SLM Corporation is 351.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 399 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 419.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLM to be -18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.92%. For the next 5 years, SLM Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SLM Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SLM Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.55%, where Monthly Performance is 19.22%, Quarterly performance is 50.99%, 6 Months performance is 35.28% and yearly performance percentage is 36.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for My Size, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for My Size, Inc. as 257.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for My Size, Inc. is 272.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 272.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.51 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on My Size, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, My Size, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.93%, where Monthly Performance is 33.69%, Quarterly performance is 28.43%, 6 Months performance is 11.02% and yearly performance percentage is -60.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.47% and Monthly Volatility of 7.97%.