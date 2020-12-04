Revenue Estimates Analysis of Public Storage(NYSE:PSA): Tenaris S.A.(NYSE:TS)

Public Storage (PSA) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Public Storage and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Public Storage as 729.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Public Storage is 718 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 747.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 717.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PSA to be -1.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.39%. For the next 5 years, Public Storage is expecting Growth of 3.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Public Storage, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 808.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Public Storage currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.23%, where Monthly Performance is -4.01%, Quarterly performance is 6.16%, 6 Months performance is 9.53% and yearly performance percentage is 6.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tenaris S.A. as 1.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tenaris S.A. is 958 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TS to be -96.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -87.5%. For the next 5 years, Tenaris S.A. is expecting Growth of 297.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tenaris S.A., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 189.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tenaris S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.86%, where Monthly Performance is 55.81%, Quarterly performance is 41.05%, 6 Months performance is 6.21% and yearly performance percentage is -24.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.