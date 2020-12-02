What do Analysts Say about ManpowerGroup(NYSE:MAN): Diamondback Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FANG)

ManpowerGroup (MAN) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 90.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ManpowerGroup and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ManpowerGroup as 4.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ManpowerGroup is 4.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAN to be -47.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.76%. For the next 5 years, ManpowerGroup is expecting Growth of 63.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ManpowerGroup, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 602.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ManpowerGroup currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 30.9%, Quarterly performance is 22.17%, 6 Months performance is 19.17% and yearly performance percentage is -4.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 67.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. as 747.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. is 690 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 782 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FANG to be -63.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.93%. For the next 5 years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondback Energy, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -36.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondback Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.43%, where Monthly Performance is 53.51%, Quarterly performance is 3.56%, 6 Months performance is -16.25% and yearly performance percentage is -48.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.37% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.