What are analysts Suggestions on Tronox Limited(NYSE:TROX): PACCAR Inc.(NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tronox Limited (TROX) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tronox Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tronox Limited as 684.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tronox Limited is 680 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 689 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 693 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tronox Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 969.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 107%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tronox Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.6%, where Monthly Performance is 36.23%, Quarterly performance is 40.4%, 6 Months performance is 82.83% and yearly performance percentage is 16.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.55% and Monthly Volatility of 5.08%.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PACCAR Inc. as 4.99 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PACCAR Inc. is 4.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCAR to be -24.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.56%. For the next 5 years, PACCAR Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PACCAR Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PACCAR Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.55%, where Monthly Performance is 2.23%, Quarterly performance is 0.26%, 6 Months performance is 16.95% and yearly performance percentage is 11.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.