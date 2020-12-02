what are Analysts report about Sierra Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWIR): TIM Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:TSU)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -120%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sierra Wireless, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. as 116.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sierra Wireless, Inc. is 112.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 174.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWIR to be -225%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.83%. For the next 5 years, Sierra Wireless, Inc. is expecting Growth of 91.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11600% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sierra Wireless, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 239.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sierra Wireless, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 34.14%, where Monthly Performance is 35.59%, Quarterly performance is 20.21%, 6 Months performance is 57.43% and yearly performance percentage is 71.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.65% and Monthly Volatility of 6.06%.

