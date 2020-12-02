Revenue Estimates Analysis of GoPro, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRO): CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.(NYSE:CBL)

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GoPro, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GoPro, Inc. as 365.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GoPro, Inc. is 360 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 368.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 528.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPRO to be -47.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, GoPro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2625% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -91.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GoPro, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GoPro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.18%, where Monthly Performance is 25.59%, Quarterly performance is 63.42%, 6 Months performance is 57.05% and yearly performance percentage is 94.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 71.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.86% and Monthly Volatility of 6.88%.

