Revenue Estimates Analysis of Dominion Energy, Inc.(NYSE:D): Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. as 4.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dominion Energy, Inc. is 3.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for D to be -38.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.6%. For the next 5 years, Dominion Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dominion Energy, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dominion Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.22%, Quarterly performance is 3.01%, 6 Months performance is -7.31% and yearly performance percentage is -2.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.30%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KLIC to be 120.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 118.18%. For the next 5 years, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 51.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 460.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.05%, where Monthly Performance is 19.7%, Quarterly performance is 27.98%, 6 Months performance is 33.26% and yearly performance percentage is 26.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 3.72%.