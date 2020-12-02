Price Target Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI): Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -42.6%, where Monthly Performance is 36.9%, Quarterly performance is 24.38%, 6 Months performance is 149.13% and yearly performance percentage is 76.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 81.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.61% and Monthly Volatility of 17.77%.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 216.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twitter, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 33 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twitter, Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twitter, Inc. is 898 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWTR to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Twitter, Inc. is expecting Growth of 226.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -130.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twitter, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twitter, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.85%, where Monthly Performance is 12.84%, Quarterly performance is 13.41%, 6 Months performance is 33.8% and yearly performance percentage is 53.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.68%.