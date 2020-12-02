Investors Catching Stocks Teradyne, Inc.(NYSE:TER): Westrock Company(NYSE:WRK)

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teradyne, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. as 714.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. is 695 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 731.12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 654.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TER to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Teradyne, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teradyne, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teradyne, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.28%, where Monthly Performance is 31.04%, Quarterly performance is 34.88%, 6 Months performance is 59.18% and yearly performance percentage is 84.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 68.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.

Westrock Company (WRK) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westrock Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westrock Company as 4.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westrock Company is 4.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WRK to be -8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.42%. For the next 5 years, Westrock Company is expecting Growth of 9.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westrock Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westrock Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 14.75%, Quarterly performance is 34.36%, 6 Months performance is 44.26% and yearly performance percentage is 6.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.