Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.(NYSE:WPM): Marathon Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:MPC)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as 351.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 343.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 363 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 223.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPM to be 123.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 72.73%. For the next 5 years, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expecting Growth of 42.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 107.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.38%, where Monthly Performance is -11.19%, Quarterly performance is -22.71%, 6 Months performance is 4.3% and yearly performance percentage is 46.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corporation as 18.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 15.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPC to be -159%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -462.5%. For the next 5 years, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 69.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -169.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Petroleum Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.29%, where Monthly Performance is 33.73%, Quarterly performance is 12.81%, 6 Months performance is 2.23% and yearly performance percentage is -35.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.