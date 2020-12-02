Analysts showing optimistic trends for Genesis Energy, L.P.(NYSE:GEL): Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.(NYSE:TPRE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genesis Energy, L.P. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genesis Energy, L.P. as 438.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genesis Energy, L.P. is 353.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 506.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 604.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GEL to be -633.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -220%. For the next 5 years, Genesis Energy, L.P. is expecting Growth of 98.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1022.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genesis Energy, L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genesis Energy, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.23%, where Monthly Performance is 46.67%, Quarterly performance is 16.67%, 6 Months performance is -31.33% and yearly performance percentage is -67.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.38% and Monthly Volatility of 9.31%.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 336.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.94%, where Monthly Performance is 25.45%, Quarterly performance is 12.96%, 6 Months performance is 22.46% and yearly performance percentage is 2.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.