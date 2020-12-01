What do Analysts Say about Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:EAGL): Mylan N.V.(NASDAQ:MYL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mylan N.V. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.25/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mylan N.V. as 3.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mylan N.V. is 3.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.19 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mylan N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)