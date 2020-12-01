what are Analysts report about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCBI): Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(NYSE:TMO)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. as 249.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is 240.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 256.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCBI to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 981.82%. For the next 5 years, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 179.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -78.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 489.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.14%, where Monthly Performance is 26.9%, Quarterly performance is 72.58%, 6 Months performance is 94.91% and yearly performance percentage is -3.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.08% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.49/share and a High Estimate of $6.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc as 8.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is 8.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMO to be 65.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 64.97%. For the next 5 years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is expecting Growth of 6.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is -1.46%, Quarterly performance is 8.39%, 6 Months performance is 32.82% and yearly performance percentage is 48.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.