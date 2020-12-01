Revenue Estimates Analysis of Tallgrass Energy, LP(NYSE:TGE): Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camber Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -193.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camber Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.15%, where Monthly Performance is 20.96%, Quarterly performance is 62.75%, 6 Months performance is -35.14% and yearly performance percentage is 4.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.61% and Monthly Volatility of 10.71%.