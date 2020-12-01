Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fiserv, Inc.(NASDAQ:FISV): Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX)

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fiserv, Inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. as 3.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. is 3.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FISV to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.23%. For the next 5 years, Fiserv, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fiserv, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 87.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fiserv, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.87%, where Monthly Performance is 20.27%, Quarterly performance is 15.67%, 6 Months performance is 6.83% and yearly performance percentage is -0.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. as 122.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is 102 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 126 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.91%, where Monthly Performance is 11.16%, Quarterly performance is -1.25%, 6 Months performance is -24.78% and yearly performance percentage is -47.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.33% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.