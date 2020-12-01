Price Target Analysis of Bilibili Inc.(NASDAQ:BILI): Equifax, Inc.(NYSE:EFX)

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bilibili Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bilibili Inc. as 529.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bilibili Inc. is 477.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 563.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 286.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BILI to be -126.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30%. For the next 5 years, Bilibili Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -142.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bilibili Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bilibili Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.77%, where Monthly Performance is 35.44%, Quarterly performance is 33.04%, 6 Months performance is 83.85% and yearly performance percentage is 263.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 237.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.65% and Monthly Volatility of 6.49%.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equifax, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.43/share and a High Estimate of $1.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equifax, Inc. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equifax, Inc. is 996.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 905.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EFX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.43%. For the next 5 years, Equifax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Equifax, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 867.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equifax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.76%, where Monthly Performance is 19.59%, Quarterly performance is -0.81%, 6 Months performance is -0.13% and yearly performance percentage is 19.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.