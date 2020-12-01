Earnings Analysis of Boingo Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ:WIFI): American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc(NYSE:ARA)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boingo Wireless, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. as 59.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boingo Wireless, Inc. is 58.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WIFI to be 41.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Boingo Wireless, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boingo Wireless, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 481.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boingo Wireless, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.12%, where Monthly Performance is 55.84%, Quarterly performance is 8.93%, 6 Months performance is 1.87% and yearly performance percentage is 22.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.06% and Monthly Volatility of 6.01%.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc (ARA) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc as 209.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is 205.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 213.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 206.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARA to be -89.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.93%. For the next 5 years, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is expecting Growth of -31.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -142.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 169.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 190.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 69.29%, 6 Months performance is 84.33% and yearly performance percentage is 20.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.33% and Monthly Volatility of 0.39%.