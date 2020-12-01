Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Chemours Company (The)(NYSE:CC): Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chemours Company (The) (CC) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chemours Company (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chemours Company (The) as 1.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chemours Company (The) is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.35 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chemours Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chemours Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.71%, where Monthly Performance is 17.88%, Quarterly performance is 17.76%, 6 Months performance is 70.98% and yearly performance percentage is 54.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.34% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -381.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. as 271.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is 245.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 244.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBIX to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.17%. For the next 5 years, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 200.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 230.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 950.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 102.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.67%, where Monthly Performance is -4.02%, Quarterly performance is -18.45%, 6 Months performance is -23.04% and yearly performance percentage is -18.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.