Analysts showing optimistic trends for Five Below, Inc.(NASDAQ:FIVE): MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation(NYSE:MX)

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) will report its next earnings on Dec 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 278.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five Below, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Five Below, Inc. as 445.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Five Below, Inc. is 433.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 470.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 377.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIVE to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.08%. For the next 5 years, Five Below, Inc. is expecting Growth of 105.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Below, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 778.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 88.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Below, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.77%, where Monthly Performance is 16.63%, Quarterly performance is 42.9%, 6 Months performance is 49.17% and yearly performance percentage is 26.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation as 132 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 132 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 132 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MX to be -40.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 333.33%. For the next 5 years, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 53.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 354.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 47.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 486.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.52%, where Monthly Performance is 4.15%, Quarterly performance is 17%, 6 Months performance is 25.47% and yearly performance percentage is 23.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.