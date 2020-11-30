Worth Watching Stock: C&J Energy Services, Inc(NYSE:CJ): Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras(NYSE:PBR-A)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR-A) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras as 16.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is 16.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.87 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.26%, where Monthly Performance is 49.69%, Quarterly performance is 16.87%, 6 Months performance is 27.46% and yearly performance percentage is -28.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.