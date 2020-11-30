What do Analysts suggest for Cosan Limited(NYSE:CZZ): DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS)

Cosan Limited (CZZ) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cosan Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 799.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cosan Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.11%, where Monthly Performance is 28.36%, Quarterly performance is -4.85%, 6 Months performance is 32.94% and yearly performance percentage is 5.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.44%.