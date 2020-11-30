Research Report for Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM): PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS)

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chimera Investment Corporation as 121.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation is 108.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 135.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 171.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIM to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.86%. For the next 5 years, Chimera Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of -12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chimera Investment Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chimera Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.48%, where Monthly Performance is 26.52%, Quarterly performance is 16.76%, 6 Months performance is 21.17% and yearly performance percentage is -48.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as 386.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 374.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 394.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 291.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGS to be -23.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 34.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PagSeguro Digital Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.51%, where Monthly Performance is 30.56%, Quarterly performance is 7.85%, 6 Months performance is 44.4% and yearly performance percentage is 41.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.68%.