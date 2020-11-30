Recent analysts Ratings: Mallinckrodt plc(NYSE:MNK): Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGYP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mallinckrodt plc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNK to be -30.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.67%. For the next 5 years, Mallinckrodt plc is expecting Growth of -30.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mallinckrodt plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 13.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 13.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.37 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.4 Million.