Most Recent analysts Ratings: Henry Schein, Inc.(NASDAQ:HSIC): Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban(NYSE:BSMX)

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Henry Schein, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.86/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. as 2.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. is 2.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HSIC to be -4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.64%. For the next 5 years, Henry Schein, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Henry Schein, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Henry Schein, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.28%, where Monthly Performance is 2.74%, Quarterly performance is -4.15%, 6 Months performance is 4.17% and yearly performance percentage is -8.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 4.15%.

Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban (BSMX) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSMX to be -26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban is expecting Growth of -4.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 459.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Ban currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.4%, where Monthly Performance is 55.93%, Quarterly performance is 68.81%, 6 Months performance is 63.31% and yearly performance percentage is -13.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.38%.