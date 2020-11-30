Analysts Recommendations Methanex Corporation(NASDAQ:MEOH): United Technologies Corporation(NYSE:UTX)

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Methanex Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Methanex Corporation as 635.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Methanex Corporation is 492.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 721 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 659 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEOH to be -107.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 290%. For the next 5 years, Methanex Corporation is expecting Growth of 128.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -291.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Methanex Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 383.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1361.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Methanex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.5%, where Monthly Performance is 44.32%, Quarterly performance is 85.17%, 6 Months performance is 139.23% and yearly performance percentage is 12.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.72%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Technologies Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)