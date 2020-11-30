Analysts Estimates and Ratings MacroGenics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGNX): H&R Block, Inc.(NYSE:HRB)

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MacroGenics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.98/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. as 20.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. is 14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 30.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGNX to be -9.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 49.45%. For the next 5 years, MacroGenics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 56.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MacroGenics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MacroGenics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.17%, where Monthly Performance is 12.81%, Quarterly performance is -15.49%, 6 Months performance is 9.34% and yearly performance percentage is 145.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 112.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) will report its next earnings on Dec 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for H&R Block, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.84/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRB to be -9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.17%. For the next 5 years, H&R Block, Inc. is expecting Growth of -24.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on H&R Block, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -496.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, H&R Block, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.15%, where Monthly Performance is 11.44%, Quarterly performance is 27.6%, 6 Months performance is 9.38% and yearly performance percentage is -23.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.