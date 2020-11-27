What do Analysts Say about Moody’s Corporation(NYSE:MCO): Inovalon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INOV)

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Moody’s Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.76/share and a High Estimate of $2.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Moody’s Corporation as 1.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Moody’s Corporation is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCO to be -5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.76%. For the next 5 years, Moody’s Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Moody’s Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 652.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 195.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Moody’s Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 3.9%, Quarterly performance is -5.34%, 6 Months performance is 3.43% and yearly performance percentage is 21.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. as 180.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is 179.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 184.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INOV to be 13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovalon Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 521.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 474.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.27%, where Monthly Performance is -28.86%, Quarterly performance is -24.5%, 6 Months performance is -1.75% and yearly performance percentage is 1.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 5.37%.