what are Analysts report about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company(NYSE:ADM): CorMedix Inc(NYSE:CRMD)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as 16.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 15.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADM to be -27.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.44%. For the next 5 years, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expecting Growth of 6.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 0.28%, Quarterly performance is 12.92%, 6 Months performance is 28.47% and yearly performance percentage is 18.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRMD to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, CorMedix Inc is expecting Growth of -6.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CorMedix Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -70.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -86.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -67.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CorMedix Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 40.77%, where Monthly Performance is 68.82%, Quarterly performance is 94.68%, 6 Months performance is 107.01% and yearly performance percentage is 55.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.19% and Monthly Volatility of 6.91%.