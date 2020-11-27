Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KOOL): Amkor Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amkor Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amkor Technology, Inc. is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMKR to be -9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.08%. For the next 5 years, Amkor Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 121.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amkor Technology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amkor Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.75%, where Monthly Performance is 26.71%, Quarterly performance is 13.68%, 6 Months performance is 34.74% and yearly performance percentage is 15.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.