Price Target Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc.(NYSE:HBM): Cheniere Energy, Inc.(NYSE:LNG)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. as 364.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 348.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 390 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 253.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HBM to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.23%. For the next 5 years, Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -157.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudbay Minerals Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 904.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudbay Minerals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.73%, where Monthly Performance is 32.09%, Quarterly performance is 52.63%, 6 Months performance is 136.3% and yearly performance percentage is 92.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -475%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. as 2.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is 2.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LNG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.45%. For the next 5 years, Cheniere Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 135.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 342.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheniere Energy, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 722.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheniere Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.53%, where Monthly Performance is 24.26%, Quarterly performance is 14.53%, 6 Months performance is 34.18% and yearly performance percentage is -2.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.90%.