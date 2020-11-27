Analysts showing optimistic trends for New Concept Energy, Inc(NYSE:GBR): Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Concept Energy, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 34.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 65.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -107.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Concept Energy, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.25%, where Monthly Performance is 13.66%, Quarterly performance is 38.64%, 6 Months performance is 94.68% and yearly performance percentage is 34.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.20% and Monthly Volatility of 10.12%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.38/share and a High Estimate of $2.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corporation as 3.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 3.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PH to be -5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.51%. For the next 5 years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 871.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.42%, where Monthly Performance is 29.44%, Quarterly performance is 31.91%, 6 Months performance is 52.3% and yearly performance percentage is 36.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.