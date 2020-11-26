What do Analysts Say about HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HTGM): Sogou Inc.(NYSE:SOGO)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.97/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1212.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.2/share and a High Estimate of $-1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. as 2.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is 2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTGM to be -11100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1112.5%. For the next 5 years, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -841.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 185.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -51.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -103.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -48%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.33%, Quarterly performance is -15.5%, 6 Months performance is -41% and yearly performance percentage is -51.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.89% and Monthly Volatility of 9.92%.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) will report its next earnings on Nov 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sogou Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sogou Inc. as 316.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sogou Inc. is 307.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 324 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 301.02 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sogou Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sogou Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.11%, where Monthly Performance is -0.34%, Quarterly performance is 2.08%, 6 Months performance is 177.43% and yearly performance percentage is 77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 94.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.49% and Monthly Volatility of 0.68%.