What are Analysts report about ON Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:ON): Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.(NYSE:WMS)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation as 1.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ON to be -10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, ON Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 78.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ON Semiconductor Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ON Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.55%, where Monthly Performance is 13.55%, Quarterly performance is 33.99%, 6 Months performance is 73.32% and yearly performance percentage is 30.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMS to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2000%. For the next 5 years, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 179.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 439.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.43%, where Monthly Performance is 9.7%, Quarterly performance is 26.68%, 6 Months performance is 59.9% and yearly performance percentage is 87.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 82.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.01%.