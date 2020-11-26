Revenue Estimates Analysis of EchoStar Corporation(NASDAQ:SATS): Surface Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SURF)

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 360%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EchoStar Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EchoStar Corporation as 490.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EchoStar Corporation is 477.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 503 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 499.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SATS to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 110.71%. For the next 5 years, EchoStar Corporation is expecting Growth of 219.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.32% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 312.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EchoStar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.88%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is -18.1%, 6 Months performance is -22.18% and yearly performance percentage is -42.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Surface Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.61/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SURF to be 24.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -152.7%. For the next 5 years, Surface Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of -144.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 68.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Surface Oncology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 966.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -88.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Surface Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -14.74%, Quarterly performance is 45.95%, 6 Months performance is 51.66% and yearly performance percentage is 279.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 312.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 7.79%.