Price Target Analysis: Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL): Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.(NASDAQ:TNDM)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apple Inc. as 101.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apple Inc. is 97.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 110.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 88.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAPL to be 11.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.19%. For the next 5 years, Apple Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apple Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 147.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 75.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apple Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.69%, where Monthly Performance is -0.49%, Quarterly performance is -7.18%, 6 Months performance is 45.98% and yearly performance percentage is 75.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.17% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. as 141.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is 135 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 148.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 108.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNDM to be 225%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is expecting Growth of 94.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 716.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 45600.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.27%, where Monthly Performance is -20.72%, Quarterly performance is -18.09%, 6 Months performance is 9.68% and yearly performance percentage is 29.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 52.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.