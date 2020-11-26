Investors Catching Stocks: Duke Realty Corporation(NYSE:DRE): WisdomTree Investments, Inc.(NASDAQ:WETF)

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Duke Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Duke Realty Corporation as 237.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Duke Realty Corporation is 234.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 241.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 217.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRE to be 7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.18%. For the next 5 years, Duke Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Duke Realty Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 66.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 65.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Duke Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.26%, where Monthly Performance is 2.57%, Quarterly performance is -0.59%, 6 Months performance is 12.27% and yearly performance percentage is 9.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.99%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. as 63.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is 62.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 65.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 68.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WETF to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WisdomTree Investments, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 881.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 14.86%, Quarterly performance is 13.03%, 6 Months performance is 42.14% and yearly performance percentage is -14.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.80% and Monthly Volatility of 6.05%.