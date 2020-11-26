Earnings Analysis of Stryker Corporation(NYSE:SYK): CRH PLC(NYSE:CRH)

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 51.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stryker Corporation and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.34/share and a High Estimate of $2.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stryker Corporation as 4.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stryker Corporation is 4.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYK to be 3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.78%. For the next 5 years, Stryker Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stryker Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stryker Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 9.49%, Quarterly performance is 19.12%, 6 Months performance is 19.41% and yearly performance percentage is 15.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CRH PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CRH PLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 356.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CRH PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.26%, where Monthly Performance is 20.08%, Quarterly performance is 11.15%, 6 Months performance is 32.03% and yearly performance percentage is 9.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.