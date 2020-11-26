Comprehensive Stock Analysis of S&P Global Inc.(NYSE:SPGI): Hilltop Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HTH)

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.41/share and a High Estimate of $2.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for S&P Global Inc. as 1.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for S&P Global Inc. is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPGI to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.3%. For the next 5 years, S&P Global Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on S&P Global Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 921.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 56.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, S&P Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.46%, where Monthly Performance is 2.17%, Quarterly performance is -7.13%, 6 Months performance is 4.01% and yearly performance percentage is 26.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.71/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hilltop Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. as 100.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is 94.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 102.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 111.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTH to be 129.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.63%. For the next 5 years, Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of -50.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 101.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hilltop Holdings Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 575.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hilltop Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.01%, where Monthly Performance is 15.33%, Quarterly performance is 21.4%, 6 Months performance is 33.23% and yearly performance percentage is 3.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.