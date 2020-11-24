What do Analysts Say about Everi Holdings Inc.(NYSE:EVRI): Insmed, Inc.(NASDAQ:INSM)

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 94.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Everi Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. as 115.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. is 111 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 122.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 145.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVRI to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 155.56%. For the next 5 years, Everi Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 133.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -435.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Everi Holdings Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -542.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Everi Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is 12.89%, Quarterly performance is 44.99%, 6 Months performance is 83.76% and yearly performance percentage is -15.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insmed, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.75/share and a High Estimate of $-0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insmed, Inc. as 46.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insmed, Inc. is 44.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INSM to be -5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.57%. For the next 5 years, Insmed, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insmed, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 849.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -31.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -79.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -38.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insmed, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.11%, where Monthly Performance is 4.49%, Quarterly performance is 42.75%, 6 Months performance is 49.41% and yearly performance percentage is 86.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 5.68%.